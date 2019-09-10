Continued growth leads to Composite Integration site expansion

Composite Integration has announced its move to a new state-of-the-art facility as a result of its phenomenal growth over recent years, which has seen the workforce and its capabilities increase.

The company moved to the new site in Saltash on August 23rd, with an opening ceremony planned for later this year.

Having outgrown its old site, the new premises will enable the company to concentrate on becoming more efficient and allow it to see continued growth, particularly in the aerospace market.

The new site offers a 300 per cent increase in floor space, allowing the company much needed room for expansion to build larger machines, which it has developed to fulfil the growing demand for large scale infusion for processing aerospace grade materials.

In addition to this, the company will also benefit from a dedicated R&D workshop, which will support its multiple collaborative projects.

Stephen Leonard-Williams, Composite Integration Company Director, said: “Our new facility will give us the opportunity not only to expand our business overall but also to manage project on a much larger scale.”

“Over the last few years, we have seen a growing demand for larger-scale manufacturing equipment and we can now accommodate this type of work without compromising other activities.”

“The quality of our workplace is hugely important to us, as it is not only our home but also our shop window.”

“We have worked hard to provide a comfortable, clean, and safe working environment that our entire team can all be proud of.”