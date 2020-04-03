Coperion’s multi-layer film recycling concept helps avoid production waste

Coperion is implementing a closed-loop concept for the production of flexible multi-layer film.

Recycling multi-layer film has long posed a challenge since such films can only be reclaimed in very complicated ways and not without residues, but Coperion has now developed a closed-loop approach in which up to 100 per cent of multi-layer film production waste can be reprocessed and fed back into the production process.

For a project, Coperion will deliver a recycling system, including bulk material handling, high-accuracy feeding from Coperion K-Tron, and a ZSK Mc18 twin screw extruder.

Peter van Hoffmann, General Manager of Business Unit Engineering Plastics and Special Applications at Coperion, said: “Sustainability is becoming more and more important, and the topic of the circular economy is moving further into the foreground for companies, and that is much more so for multi-layer film producers.”

“We’re proud that, with our years of process know-hoe and our visionary technological solutions, we can contribute to a promising, forward-looking and sustainable closed-loop approach.”