Coperion and Coperion K-Tron at K 2019

In keeping with the motto “Making more out of your plastics”, Coperion and Coperion K-Tron will exhibit a variety of new and continuing developments of their technological solutions for plastics processing at K 2019.

The company says it will demonstrate how, by using energy and other resources responsibly, plastics can be manufactured sustainably.

The focus will be on recycling and upcycling, as well as processing of biodegradable plastics.

Front and centre will be two further developed high-end ZSK Mc type twin screw extruders with side feeders and side devolatilization.

Moreover, Coperion will exhibit a representative of its high-performance SP strand pelletizers, now markedly improved in handling, as well as an especially reliable Smart Weigh Belt feeder SWB.

Coperion K-Tron’s new V200 vibratory feeder will celebrate its European premiere and will be presented as part of a running system.

Furthermore, Coperion will exhibit its energy-efficient FLUIDLIFT ecoblue pneumatic conveying process, and will address the topic of technology solutions for integrating its products into customer-side Industry 4.0 environments.

The ZSK 70 Mc18 will be on display with a K3-ML-D5-V200 type vibratory feeder and an accompanying ZS-B easy with a K-ML-SFS-BSP-100 Bulk Solids Pump (BSP) feeder.

With the dual bearing SP 240 strand pelletizer, Coperion Pelletizing Technology will exhibit one model from its SP series, completely reworked for greatly simplified handling.

The redesigned K3 Vibratory Feeder line from Coperion K-Tron will be presented to the European market for the first time.