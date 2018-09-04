Coral Products announce investment for in-house recycling plant

Coral Products are investing in an in-house recycling plant within their UK based factory in Haydock Merseyside.

The company supplies plastic recycling and food waste products to various UK councils, and with a conservative estimate, can see 700 tonnes of plastic recycled back into recycling and kerbside products by 2019

Currently, the company regrind waste plastic where possible to be reused within plastic products and are making further investments to become an entirely 360 circular economy self-sufficient business.

Em Varney-Long, Marketing Manager for Coral Products, said: “We are taking steps to be leaders in the Recycling Revolution, we are able to offer housing associations and councils the option to recycle their plastics.”

Neil Ashurst MD for Coral Products, added: “Investing in the in house recycling plant creates opportunity to offer councils, housing associations and other companies the option of recycling their waste plastic or old containers, and we can then use this new recycled material to create other plastic products.”