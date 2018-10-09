Coral Products enlists Rotite Technologies for new product development

× Expand Coral Products Ltd is developing its range Coral

Plastic product manufacturer, Coral Products, has enlisted industrial technology business, Rotite Technologies, to help develop its portfolio.

Coral says as part of its continuous improvement of products and processes it is looking at better and more innovative design across its ranges of plastic injection moulded, blow moulded and extruded products.

By working with Rotite, the firm, which operates from sites across the North West of England, hopes to develop new products for customers that not only broaden its offering but utilise its recently-installed in-house recycling facilities.

“We are very happy to be working closely with Rotite Technologies Ltd as we continue to look at ways in which we can innovate and evolve Coral Products PLC,” explained Mick Wood, CEO of Coral Products, who said development would focus on "exciting new products" that will continue to differentiate the firm in a competitive market.

Matthew Harte, Managing Director of Rotite Technologies added: “It is very exciting for us to bring our new technologies and product design to Coral Products PLC and help them accelerate the development of their products. We see a great number of opportunities across the group which could lead to significant product innovation.”