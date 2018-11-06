Coral Products Mouldings achieves Investors in People status

Coral Products (Mouldings) has become the first company under the Coral Products PLC umbrella to achieve Investors in People status.

The company says to some organisations this is just a ‘tick box’ exercise, but to the team at Coral Products it is the result of years of hard work and a determination to drive change.

The business will continue to collaborate, invest and train to assure they achieve their goals, focusing on developing a circular economic business strategy, along with the IIP accreditation, to set it apart from competitors.

Stephanie Ingham Group HR Manager, said: “The transformation that I have witnessed over the past two years has been incredible and is something that will stay with me throughout my career. Driving cultural change is never an easy task and the IIP accreditation is a good demonstration of how far CPML have come in achieving this change."

Ande Macpherson, Investors in People Specialist, added: “It’s clear that the leaders at Coral Products have taken a positive approach to how people are led, managed and developed over the past couple of years. The assessment showed that people are engaged and enjoy working for the company.”