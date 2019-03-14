Coral Products (Mouldings) Ltd launches new recycling plant

Coral Products (Mouldings) Ltd, a subsidiary of the Coral Products PLC group, launched its new recycling plant, based in Haydock Merseyside, on Wednesday the 13th March.

The new 360 degree circular economy plastic recycling plant, was officially opened by Councillor Lynn Clarke, cabinet member at St Helens Council whom is responsible for its green, smart and sustainable portfolio.

The plant can process plastic Polypropylene and HDPE materials and has a capacity of a tonne an hour.

In addition to utilising waste produced on site, Coral Products (Mouldings) Ltd are buying in waste from outside parties.

The company says there has been a high level of interest in the recycling plant from local authorities, and businesses within the UK and Internationally.

The plant is expected to make a positive impact within the group with all subsidiaries utilising the plant.

Councillor Lynn Clarkes, said:“ We are proud to have Coral based in St Helen’s providing jobs for local people, their commitment to the community and the environment, is a positive one.”

Neil Ashurst, Managing Director at Coral Products (Mouldings) Ltd, added: “Our commitment to stop plastic going to landfill up-cycle and recycle waste plastic, and take the steps towards plastic not entering landfill, is testament as how as a business, celebrating 30 years in British Manufacturing, adapts to change. We are a plastics company with a conscience, and take our responsibility with regard to environmental impact seriously.”

Mick Wood, Coral Chief Executive, explained: “It is an exciting time at Coral PLC. There is increasing demand for this type of facility as improved recycling is an area high on most people’s agenda. It will enable our business to satisfy both our internal business recycling targets in addition to driving the profitability of the business. We are grateful to the support Councillor Clarke has given to us and we are confident that recycling is going to become a major and profitable part of Coral’s business in the future.”