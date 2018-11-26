Coral Products Mouldings wins the Pride of St Helens Business Award for Excellence in Manufacturing

Coral Products (Mouldings) has won the Pride of St Helens Business Award for Excellence in Manufacturing.

Businesses across the region were brought together to celebrate their achievements at the Theatre Royal in St Helens, where the company received the award.

“We were honoured to be part of such an esteemed group of people, representing companies from the St Helens area, competition was high which is one of the reasons we are so proud in receiving this award,” said Neil Ashurst MD Coral Products.

“Investment in our people and our business is paramount to this achievement.”

× Expand Coral Products (Mouldings)

The company has also recently gained Investors in People status (IIP) and has invested in its Haydock based in house recycling plant, which is due to be fully operational by January 2019.

The business believes this highlights its commitment to St Helens, the local economy, environment and becoming a fully circular economic business.

“As a “Plastics company with a conscience.” Coral Products are achieving and producing products that with 30 years of British Manufacturing we can really be proud of, as part of the Coral Products Group we go from strength to strength focusing on innovation, investment and our impact environmentally,” added Em Varney – Long, Marketing Manager.

“Our staff are very proud of this achievement and we are all looking forward to how our in house recycling plant helps our business and others improve their environmental impact.”