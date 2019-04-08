CoreTech System releases Moldex3D R17

CoreTech System has announced the release of Moldex3D R17, the next-generation plastics moulding simulation solutions designed to enable organisations around the globe to realise smart manufacturing through digital transformation.

The latest release provides more comprehensive and realistic simulations to help users close the gap between physical and virtual worlds.

The new user interface and the unified simulation workflow allows users to gain deeper insights into product performance faster, accelerating the decision-making process.

In addition, to tackle the ever-growing demand for lightweight components in the automotive and aerospace sectors, Moldex3D R17 offers significant advancements in composites simulation solutions to meet various manufacturing needs.

Venny Yang, President of CoreTech System, said: “The release of R17 marks a major milestone for Moldex3D. The more powerful physical-virtual integration capability and more timely design insights will largely benefit designers, tool makers and CAE engineers to help them further advance smart manufacturing capabilities and ultimately enhance their global competitiveness.”