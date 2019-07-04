Cornelius achieves environmental and quality accreditation

Independent European manufacturer and distributor of speciality chemicals, ingredients, and raw materials, Cornelius Group, has achieved ISO14001:2015 accreditation following a successful external audit.

Reinforcing the company’s commitment to driving exemplary environmental and quality standards, the accreditation covers distribution, logistical processes, and associated activities and will be developed to incorporate manufacturing processes.

The certification follows comprehensive audits of environmental and quality systems and Cornelius sites in the UK and Poland.

Darren Spiby, CEO at Cornelius Group, said: “Striving for continuous improvement and a consistent high quality performance are core company objectives. Focusing on our environmental impact is essential and to have the ISO14001:2015 stage two certification is fantastic.”

“The accreditation provides a framework that will enable Cornelius to continue building a successful and sustainable business that we can all feel proud to be part of.”