Cornelius Group appoints new Group CEO

Cornelius Group, the UK headquartered manufacturer and distributor of specialty chemicals to the Life Sciences and Performance Chemicals markets, has announced that its Group CEO, Darren Spiby, is retiring after 17 years tenure at the company.

His replacement is current Finance Director, Phillip Gibbons, who will assume the position from October 1st, 2020.

Dr Prior, Cornelius Group Chairman, said: “I have huge admiration for the work Darren has done for Cornelius and the dedication he has shown in leading the business to where it is today. Darren has provided vision, strategic tenacity and huge strength in driving us to become a fully integrated manufacturer and distributor with innovation at its core.”

“I’m delighted to confirm that Darren will be staying with us until the end of our current financial year to ensure a comprehensive transition is completed and will then join our Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director.”

“We have been extremely fortunate in having a highly talented individual in the business ready to step up into the Group CEO role. Phillip has been with us since 2017 managing the Finance department, as well as having responsibility for our Russian business, the I.T department and our recent successful ERP software implementation.

“With his deep insight and management of major projects, he is the ideal candidate to take over the reins. He brings to the role deep experience from his financial and commercial positions in consumer and industrial products and has the strategic view and passion to lead Cornelius through to the next stage of its development.”