Cornelius Group launches fresh brand identity

Cornelius, an independent European manufacturer and distributor of speciality chemicals, raw materials and ingredients for the life sciences and performance chemicals sectors, has launched a new website and fresh brand identity.

The company says the changes are set to propel the company and its customers forward through a challenging market environment.

The new website brings the geographies and wide range of capabilities of the business into one streamlined, fully responsive browsing experience.

The new platform features a wealth of information on the markets served, the diverse range of products available, and the comprehensive customer support functions of the business.

The new site also debuts the fresh new Cornelius logo.

The brand developments come as Cornelius embeds its ‘One Cornelius’ strategy. This ethos heightens the value of the proposition of the business by bringing its many specialist divisions into a more cohesive network, to take advantage of its significant expertise in manufacturing, supply chain and logistics excellence.

Ian Pearce, Commercial Director at Cornelius, commented: “We’re delighted to launch our new brand identity and website. Now more than ever, our customers need stability of supply and service excellence, and those are qualities that we pride ourselves on. Our new site is a great resource for our customers, both new and existing, to find out more about the extensive capabilities we offer from a manufacturing and distribution perspective.”

"As a business, we’re consistently moving forward in innovation and capability. It was time that our website and brand identity matched this. The new site is the ideal platform for presenting what we have to offer in one central place, from our strong product portfolio to the support functions that keep our customers on the front foot.”