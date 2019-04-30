Cornelius Group wins CBA overall distributor award

Cornelius, an independent European manufacturer and distributor of speciality chemicals, ingredients and raw materials has been recognised as the annual Chemical Business Association lunch, winning the overall distributor award for operational site.

The award recognises excellence in all aspects of the company’s business, in addition to its strategy to deliver continuous operational improvement.

Darren Spiby, CEO for Cornelius Group, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised at the chemical industry’s biggest event of the year and thank them for the recognition.”

“The award endorses our commitment to being a leading distributor and delivering and delivering continual operational excellence for our customers.”

“Cornelius has been going through a period of restructuring to position the company for growth over the past 18 months. We have implemented a number of new processes, as well as focusing on delivering excellence in customer care, and I’m delighted that our teams have been recognised in the way for their hard work and commitment to business success.”