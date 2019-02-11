Cornelius overhauls operations in preparation for business integration

European manufacturer and distributor of speciality chemicals Cornelius has restructured its business operations to support the integration of its Specialties manufacturing division, headquartered in Haverhill, UK.

Brian McGowan has joined Cornelius from Kodak Alaris and has been appointed Group Operations Director, replacing Clair Binks, a long serving employee of the company.

Darren Spiby, CEO of Cornelius Group, said: “We would like to thank Clair for her exceptional contributions to the Group and wish her every success for the future. Cornelius is delighted to welcome Brian McGowan to the team ad has confidence in his vast breadth of knowledge and managerial experience. His appointment will be greatly beneficial to optimising our integration process to reap the efficiencies and synergies of a vertically aligned organisation.”

“Last year we witnessed the successful integration of operations at Cornelius Polska and firmly believe that this structural concept will secure a robust future for Specialities and ensure Cornelius remains a leading international manufacturer of inspiring products and exceptional services.”

McGowan said: “My role at Cornelius builds on many years’ experience leading operational teams under the Kodak brand. My intention is to inject further significant value into operations across Cornelius Care, Health and Nutrition, Performance Chemicals and Specialties."

"I’m dedicated to pioneering a strong future for Cornelius and pledge to support the team in engineering, increased business productivity, and customer satisfaction.”