Cornelius strengthens Performance Chemicals team with new appointments

Cornelius, an independent European manufacturer and distributor of chemicals, raw materials and ingredients for the industrial manufacturing sector, has made two new appointments to its Performance Chemicals team.

John Wilkins has joined the team as Area Sales Manager and Laura Herrod has been appointed Sales Executive.

Joining Cornelius from Scott Bader where he was a Research and Development Chemist, Wilkins has more than 24 years’ experience in coatings for the decorative, industrial and wood finish markets. He holds extensive knowledge of various composites, gel coats, resins and adhesives.

Herrod, who graduated with a BSc Honours in Natural Sciences last year, has joined Cornelius from Herts Insurance, where she was Senior Customer Service Advisor.

She has more than three years’ experience in customer service and a strong record in retaining business and up-selling additional products.

× Expand Cornelius John Wilkins -Area Sales Manager and Laura Herrod- Sales Executive.

The company says the duo will focus on broadening the customer base for Cornelius raw materials across a wide range of additive solutions in paints and coatings, plastics and rubber, construction chemicals and performance materials.

Jason Fitzgerald, Business Manager at Cornelius, said: “We are delighted to welcome both John and Laura to Cornelius. John’s experience with most of the products we sell will be instrumental to the team and Laura’s customer service expertise and knowledge from her chemistry-based degree will drive our Performance Chemicals business forward as we execute our growth strategy.”