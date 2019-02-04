Councillors and campaigners visit Protomax to see the “local green revolution”

Liberal Democrat councillors and campaigners have visited plastics engineering firm Protomax, to find out more about its innovative work recycling waste materials.

Adam Boyden, Tom Ronan, Henry Hobhouse and Gordon Czapiewski met with Protomax founder Mick Stillwell to hear about Storm Board, a hard-wearing and weatherproof material made from 100 per cent waste plastic, which is a cost-effective and durable alternative to MDF, chipboard or plywood.

The local firm has expertise in reusing plastic waste, having already working with Frome Town Council to turn their waste into new uses such as public noticeboards, and now has contracts with several major supermarkets and construction firms.

Councillor Adam Boyden said: “The UK’s reliance on imported plywood means millions of trees are felled and end up in landfill. We can, and must change this. It’s clear plastic recycling and repurposing is a key part of a solution.”“I think we should all agree that what Protomax does is amazing, a small company in Frome with the technology and ambition to tackle two major environmental threats: plastic pollution and deforestation.”

“We are urging local businesses, schools, event organisers and Government departments to be inspired and get in touch with Protomax to find out how they can save money and the planet.”

Protomax founder Nick Stillmell said: “We use waste plastics to produce a board that, due to its weather resistant properties, can be reused many times and recycled into another board at the end of its life. There are multiple benefits, we’re clearing up plastic waste, producing a reusable hoarding board locally and saving the rainforest.”

“Site hoardings are just one of many products created by Protomax from upcycled plastic waste, including garden furniture, worktops, sales desks and bin minders in public areas.”