Countdown to FANUC UK first ever virtual event

FANUC UK will be hosting its first ever virtual event, focusing on unlocking the benefits of automation for the injection moulding market, in less than a week.

Taking place between 23rd – 27th November, the online event will feature a range of interactive exhibitions from across FANUC’s ROBOSHOT range of all-electric injection moulding machines, as well as a number of third parties.  Complete with a virtual tour of FANUC UK’s headquarters, the event will also highlight the capabilities of FANUC’s new lightweight collaborative robot, the CRX10iA.

Tom Bouchier, Managing Director at FANUC UK, said: “Injection moulding is an area of manufacturing that has seen significant technological development in recent years. The sustained evolution of accuracy and control levels for all-electric machines, combined with increasingly sophisticated automation systems, has stimulated growth across a number of sectors. With events such as this, we’re aiming to demonstrate the massive productivity benefits associated with introducing automation into moulding processes.”

October 2020

