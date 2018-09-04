Counterplas acquires Showpla

On the 21st of August Counterplas concluded a deal to purchase the trade and assets of Showpla Plastics.

For over 15 years Counterplas has been operating under the ownership of Paul Isherwood and Steve Hall.

The company says the acquisition of Showpla Plastics displays its ambition to become one of the UK’s leading plastics moulding companies, expanding its capacity to 1600 tonnes and providing customers with one of the largest ranges of machines and processes available.

This acquisition also complements Counterplas’ client portfolio, adding white goods, packaging, electronics and consumer products to its portfolio.

The group will now operate 39 machines ranging from 22 tonnes to 1600 tonnes, including twin shot for overmoulding and gas injection and covering shot weights up to 12 kg.