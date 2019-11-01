Counterplas announces major expansion plans with Borche

Counterplas have announced a major expansion program which sees a move to a new 68000 square foot factory, with additional investment of in excess of £750,000 in new plant and production machinery to meet increased demand.

The company acquired the factory and assets following the administration of Showpla and thus moved from the existing site in West Bromwich to the facility at Cheslyn Hay, Walsall.

The company have selected Borche as a new machinery supplier. The new Borche 1200 and 1500 ton Servo drive Two Platen machines complete with Sepro Servo Robots join an existing line up of some 19 machines ranging from 70 to 1600 ton capacity.

Counterplas are also accredited with the following Quality Standards, ISO9001 Quality Management and ISO14001 Environmental Management.

Paul Isherwood, Managing Director Counterplas, said: “We have been pleased with the performance of our new Borche machines together with the support provided by Borche UK.”