Counterplas invests for continual growth

Counterplas has set ambitious growth targets alongside their recent move to a new facility in South Staffordshire.

Counterplas was bought by current M.D. Paul Isherwood in 2004. The company was relocated from Swadlincote to West Bromwich in 2005, where it grew and prospered during the following 14 years.

Annual turnover increased from £500k to £4 million during this period, added value activities contributing to revenue generated from injection moulding a wide range of products.

The West Bromwich site allowed space for twelve moulding machines, the largest of which was 550 tonnes. Counterplas wanted to continue with the growth of the business.

Paul Isherwood said:“Our growth was becoming limited by a lack of space, particularly with regard to the installation of larger moulding machines. We wanted to take advantage of new projects with existing and potential clients, as well as those involving our own internal product ranges.”

In August 2018, the company relocated to South Staffordshire and ten months on, there are now 19 machines on site, ranging from 70 tonnes to a 1600 tonne model with a 12-kilo shot weight.

Two additional machines will arrive during the next two months, a 1200 tonne model being shortly followed by a 1500 tonne machine. Both come with automation cells and gravimetric dosing equipment. This £750,000 investment is the first stage of the company’s ongoing Capex plans.

There is also twin-shot capability, up to 550 tonnes, and some machines are equipped with gas injection technology.

He adds:“We have already doubled our turnover, and plan to double up again over the next three years. To achieve this, we have invested heavily in developing our existing workforce and adding new levels to our management team. Our internal training programme is driven by our philosophy of continually improving our skill sets, with our key focus being on lean manufacturing and product quality.”

“We also now have dedicated managers for sales, purchasing and production activities, as well as a full-time quality manager who oversees our ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001 and IATF 14969 accreditations. This has, and will, allow us to manage our business activities efficiently.”

The company’s latest product line is a range of niche material handling containers with volumes from 0.5 to 32 litres. This is the start of a range that they will continue to develop and expand.

“Having so much additional space has allowed us to specialise in the production of much larger products. Our focus will, therefore, be to attract new clients looking to manufacture such components in the UK, and as such, we are looking to invest in additional high tonnage machinery. This may well include a machine in the 2,500-tonne range.”