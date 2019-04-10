Coveris opens Pack Positive Centre for sustainable development

Leading European packaging manufacturer Coveris has opened a first of its kind sustainable development centre in Leeds, as part of its Pack Positive strategy to address packaging and food sustainability in a circular economy.

Responsible for delivering sustainable packaging of the future across multiple plastic and paper formats, the centre is set to connect industry stakeholders with new trends, materials, technologies, and ways of thinking, supported by an academic partnership with Leeds Beckett University’s The Retail Institute.

Coveris opened the doors to its Pack Positive Centre on January 31st, welcoming experts from across the industry.

The Pack Positive Centre provides a dedicated facility and creative development space for retailers, brand owners, manufacturers, and technology partners to collaborate with Coveris and drive sustainable value through the entire packaging development process.

Aligned with UK Plastic Pact and Courtauld 2025 commitments to support a circular economy and reduce waste, Pack Positive shares the ambitious goals of delivering 100 per cent recyclable packaging, 30 per cent recyclate plastic contents and 20 per cent food waste reduction.

Adam Robinson, Insights and Creative Manager at the Pack Positive Centre, said: “The Pack Positive Centre will be instrumental in delivering Coveris’ 2025 vision for a circular economy and supporting our customers and retail partners to achieve their sustainability targets.

“Through collaboration with stakeholders in the supply chain, access to expert capabilities and extensive consumer and retail insight via our partnership with The Retail Institute, the Centre will facilitate education and innovation as we lead positive and ambitious change in the packaging industry.”