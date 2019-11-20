Coveris targets growth in BOPP beverage labels

Leading packaging manufacturer Coveris has targeted growth in the BOPP label beverage market with continued investment at its manufacturing facility in Lincolnshire.

Following significant investment over the last 18 months, Coveris has established a state-of-the-art BOPP label manufacturing facility at its Louth site with a dedicated finishing hall and installation of specialist high-speed slitting equipment.

To support growth plans in the beverage market, Coveris has made further investment and upgraded its BOPP label manufacturing capabilities with the installation of the UK’s first fully automated Universal X6 slitter.

Already a supplier to world-leading brand owners and bottlers, including Coca-Cola European Partners and Refresco, Coveris is looking to complement its existing beverage packaging footprint in plain and printed collation shrink film, pressure sensitive labels, and stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve formats.

Mark Summers, Coveris Films Sales Director, said: “Coveris is uniquely positioned as the leading supplier of plain and printed films to the beverage sector in Europe.”

“Supported by investment in state-of-the-art technology, dedicated BOPP manufacturing capabilities and award-winning print, we are able to provide our customers with leading quality, service, and products, while targeting ambitious growth in the BOPP beverage industry.”