Covestro’s plastic used for motorcycle applications

Hepco & Becker, manufacturers of high-quality luggage systems for motorcycles has collaborated with Covestro to release a new side bag called the XCEED for motorbike users.

The top loader was developed in cooperation with EGON Engineering Goes On, a technology consulting company and its design is based on anodized aluminium, along with impact-resistant Makroblend UT6007 plastic from Covestro.

Nils Arnold, specialist in design and development at Hepco & Becker, said: "With this combination of materials we make use of contemporary lines and shapes that lend the case elegance and value. At the same time, it is light and handy and can take a lot of punishment in everyday life without its appearance getting immediately damaged."

The plastic is used for the base of the case, weighing 4.5 kilograms, housings of the lid and case lock as well as the edges of the lid and case body.

The handles of the lid, which can be opened and removed from both sides, as well as accessories such as canister and drinking bottle holders are made of the polycarbonate and polybutylene terephthalate (PC+PBT) blend.

Covestro says it is particularly resistant to typical motorcycle fluids such as oils, greases and fuels as well as cleaning and maintenance products.

The matte, finely grained surfaces can be injection moulded without defects, complementing the aluminium look well.

The different variants of the Makroblend UT series are also used in other motorcycle applications, such as the production of weatherproof and impact-resistant battery housings for electric motorcycles.

XCEED has been presented at the EICMA, Europe's largest motorcycle fair, in Milan November 2017 and will appear on the market in mid-2018.