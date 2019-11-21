Covestro and BÜFA Thermoplastic Composites cooperate in the distribution of Maezio UD tapes

Covestro has entered into a distribution agreement with BÜFA Thermoplastic Composites, a supplier of raw materials and semi-finished products for thermoplastic components.

The agreement grants BÜFA distribution rights for Maezio thermoplastic unidirectional tapes from Covestro.

The first distribution partnership in Europe for the thermoplastic composite business of Covestro is a response to the growing demand for materials that are designed for lightweight construction yet as robust as metal.

Lisa Ketelsen, Head of the Thermoplastic Composites Business at Covestro, said: “We’re super excited to introduce BÜFA as part of our distribution network around the globe.”

“In the future we want to nurture our mutual exchanges on market trends and customer needs in order to find the best possible solutions for our customers.”

Dirk Punke, Managing Director of BÜFA Thermoplastic Composites, said: “We’re thrilled to add Maezio into our product portfolio.”

“The tapes can be made particularly thin, but have a high stability and are especially light at the same time, which enables the production of complex and three-dimensional components in a wide range of industries.”