Covestro and Genomatica to reduce dependence on fossil fuels with high-performance materials made from plants

Covestro and biotechnology company Genomatica have joined forces to research and develop high-performance material based on renewable feedstocks.

Both partners are aiming to reduce the use of fossil-based resources, as a change to using carbon from plants would help reduce CO2 emissions and close the carbon loop in another move towards a circular economy.

The long-term partnership will involve teams from both companies working together to drive commercially-focused innovations.

Genomatica will deploy its strengths in developing industrial-scale bioprocesses to produce widely-used chemicals, while Covestro complements the collaboration with strong know-how in chemical process technology and application development.

Dr Klaus Schafer, Chief Technology Officer at Covestro, said: “The market is showing increasing interest in products based on renewable raw materials.”

“Being able to increasingly derive key materials from biomass is essential for making our industry less dependent on fossil raw materials and market fluctuations. With this, we are pursuing our vision of making the world a brighter place.”

Christophe Schilling, CEO of Genomatica, said: “We look forward to supporting Covestro in its efforts and providing our expertise in harnessing the power of biotechnology to bring much-needed change to many segments of the chemical industry.”