Covestro and Haier plan Digitalisation Joint Laboratory

Covestro and Haier have agreed to set up a joint laboratory in China for the digitalisation of appliance production.

The laboratory will develop digital solutions for using polyurethanes in appliance production, in line with Covestro’s digitalisation strategy, which aims to set a new benchmark for digitalising the chemical industry.

× Expand Dr. Ulrich Liman, global head of research and development in the Polyurethanes segment at Covestro, and the representative of Haier are looking forward to the set-up of a joint digitalization lab for refrigerator production

In the Haier-Covestro Digitalisation Joint Laboratory, both partners are committed to developing innovative solutions for data collection and analysis, monitoring foam quality and process workflows and continuously optimising processes.

These innovative measures will improve the polyurethane foaming and manufacturing process, improve foam quality and reduce manufacturing costs, which will open up new opportunities for the domestic appliance industry in an increasingly digitalised world.

Dr Ulrich Liman, Global Head of Research and Development in the Polyurethanes Segment at Covestro, said: “With this collaboration, Covestro benefits from its comprehensive experience with polyurethane and foam technologies, while Haier brings in its expertise in industrial automation and the analysis of large volumes of data. This combination is bringing forth a new era of digital transformation in the chemical industry.”