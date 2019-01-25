Covestro and partners involved in Europe-wide research project to improve recycling of PU plastics

Covestro has announced its involvement in a Europe-wide research project called PUReSmart, which comprises of nine companies and academic institution from six countries.

The goal of the project is to develop a complete circular product life cycle and turn polyurethane into a truly sustainable material.

PUReSmart will run for four years and will receive six million euros from the European Union under the Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme.

The project, coordinated by Belgian company Recticel, aims to recover 90 per cent of the used polyurethane in order to create building blocks for existing or new products.

Dr Nikola Schuck who heads Covestro’s contributions to PUReSmart, said: “Polyurethanes are a particularly versatile and widely used class of plastics that provide comfort and safety in many applications worldwide and, as an insulating material, contribute to energy savings and thus to sustainability. Now it’s time to increase the sustainable value of the material at the end of its useful life.”