Covestro and RWTH Aachen University reach finals for German President’s Award

A team from Covestro and RWTH Aachen University has reached the finals for the German Future Prize with a new process for using CO2 as a raw material.

The prestigious award will be presented by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on 27th November in Berlin.

Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro, said: “As alternative carbon sources, carbon dioxide, as well as plastic and plastic waste, have the potential to revolutionise production in the plastics industry.”

“Covestro is a pioneer in this field. Fossil raw materials such as oil can no longer be the main resource of our industry if the world embarks on a more sustainable future.”