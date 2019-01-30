Covestro and United Nations call for Young Champions of the Earth nominations

Covestro and the United Nations are calling for nominations for Young Champions of the Earth, a prestigious prize for environmental entrepreneurs aged 18 to 30- with a big idea for the world’s future.

Each of the seven winners with receive $15,000 seed money to invest in their projects, invitations and funding to attend high-level UN meetings to share their ideas with the world.

Dr Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro, said: “Engaging with the Young Champions from the past two years has demonstrated the concern and commitment they have over the future of our planet.”

“Their passion is very much shared by Covestro and I am delighted to help launch a further round of this global competition, which is a brilliant platform to help young professionals to make their dreams become reality. Together we can make the world a brighter place.”

Joyce Msuya, UN Environment Acting Executive Director and Assistant Secretary-General of the UN, said: “The Young Champions of the Earth prize combines two ingredients that are critical to save our planet – innovation and the drive of young people.”

“We need both in equal measure to address the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges.”