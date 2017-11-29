Covestro appoints new finance officer

Covestro has appointed Thomas Toepfer as the new Chief Financial Officer of Covestro, to take over the role from Patrick Thomas on April 1, 2018.

Since June Thomas has held the CFO role in addition to CEO.

Richard Pott, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Covestro, said: “By appointing Dr Thomas Toepfer, we have been able to secure a highly regarded top executive and expert in the field of finance with many years’ experience and a proven track record in the capital market for our company. He will perfectly strengthen our management team and thus shape the future of Covestro.”

Toepfer said: “I am greatly looking forward to taking part in Covestro’s success story and driving it forward together with all Covestro employees and my colleagues on the Board of Management.”

Toepfer was born in Hamburg, Germany, in 1972 and has been a member of the Executive Board (CFO and Labour Director) of KION Group since 2012.

Before joining KION he served as a member of the Managing Board, Chief Financial Officer and Labour Director of STILL, Hamburg. Previously to this, Toepfer held the position of CFO at Karstadt Warenhaus from 2008 until 2011.