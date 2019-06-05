Covestro appoints Sucheta Govil as Chief Commercial Officer

Covestro has appointed Sucheta Govil a Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

This is the last position to be filled on its Management Board.

Govil will take over from Dr. Markus Steilemann by August 1, 2019, who has so far continued to work as CCO on top of his role as CEO.

She will be responsible for the three business segments Polyurethanes, Polycarbonates as well as Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties.

She will also assume board responsibility for the new Central Marketing, the Innovation Management & Commercial Services and the Supply Chain Centers in the three major regions.

× Expand Covestro Sucheta Govil

Sucheta Govil has been working as a non-executive Director at Eurocell plc in London, a supplier of building products, since October 1, 2018.

Beforehand she held leading marketing roles at the Life Sciences and Material Sciences company DSM in the Netherlands, and at Akzo Nobel Decorative Paints in the UK.

She has held other positions over the course of her career including Vice President for Innovation, Commercial & Marketing at PepsiCo in AMEA (Asia, Middle East, Africa) and General Manager for Global Nutritionals Category at GlaxoSmithKline in India and the UK.

Govil holds a Post Graduate Diploma for Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management in Calcutta, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the St. Stephen´s Institute of the University of Delhi.

Dr. Richard Pott, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Covestro said: “With Sucheta Govil we have been able to secure a successful and highly regarded sales and marketing executive for our company. With her certified experience she is an ideal addition to our management team and will thus shape the future of Covestro.”

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to further develop the business with fresh ideas and to move it forward globally, along with the whole Covestro team and my new colleagues on the Managing Board,” said Govil.