Covestro becomes shareholder of Crime Science Technology

As part of its corporate venture capital activities, Covestro has invested in the French technical start-up Crime Scene Technical.

The investment strengthens Covestro’s business with special films for ID documents and get access to Optical Variable Material technology for polycarbonates and polyurethanes.

This innovative technology developed by Crime Scene Technology enables new security features and makes ID documents significantly more forgery-proof.

Dr Thorsten Dreier, Global Head of the Specialty Films Business at Covestro, said: “With this step, we are strengthening our position as an innovation driver in special films for ID documents.”

“With new partnership and the introduction of Makrofol ID OVM films we are creating a new degree of security. Covestro has many years of experience in the development and production of films for identification documents.”