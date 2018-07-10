Covestro collaborates with start-ups to champion innovation

Covestro is collaborating with Plug and Play to explore opportunities in materials innovation and digitalisation.

Silicon Valley-based Plug and Play connects start-ups with corporations, providing entrepreneurs access to resources and longer existing companies access to solutions for specific vertical markets.

Covestro recently signed on as a participating corporation in the New Materials and Packaging platform of the organisation and has opportunities to collaborate with entrepreneurs in other industry-specific vertical platforms of the accelerator, such as Mobility, the Internet of Things and Health and Wellness.

× Expand Covestro and Plug and Play are looking for starts-ups to shape the future of chemistry.

“We are intensifying our active cooperation with international start-ups from different angles. The partnership with Plug and Play is a very important proof point,” said Dr. Hermann Bach, Head of Innovation Management at Covestro.

“By working closely with start-ups in sustainable materials, data-driven business models and digital services today, we’re staying on top of tomorrow’s trends while working to solve the challenges of the future.”

Saeed Amidi, founder and CEO, Plug and Play, added: “Everyone benefits. Covestro is gaining a fresh perspective while start-ups can take advantage of their global expertise and materials. We’re very pleased to have them on board.”

Covestro says Plug and Play is the latest example of the company’s commitment to fostering a more entrepreneurial and collaborative culture.

Last year, the company launched the internal “Start-up Challenge”, encouraging its employees around the world to submit their ideas for the chance to win €1 million in seed funding and one year release to bring their idea to life.