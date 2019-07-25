Covestro commissions new R&D tape line and hybrid injection moulding machines to support portfolio expansion to market demand

Covestro is further developing its offerings and capabilities in CFRTP composites in response to market trends and a growing demand from customers.

Its Maezio brand of CFRTP composites are based on continuous carbon fibres impregnated with thermoplastics.

A new tape line has now been commissioned in its Leverkusen laboratory to develop new products with different fibre and resin combinations.

Their manufacture will in turn be scaled and commercialised at the production site in South Germany.

Lisa Ketelsen, Head of the Thermoplastic Composite Business at Covestro, said: “We’re witnessing strong market demand for thinner, lighter, and aesthetically competitive products where thermoplastic composites like Maezio are making a difference.”

“To meet the needs of a growing range of applications we need a broader base of portfolio with different matrix materials and properties. The new tape line in combination with our mass production lines will allow us to do quick iterations and scaling based on market demand.”