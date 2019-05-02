Covestro expands film production in Germany

Covestro has started building additional production lines for high-quality polycarbonate films at its Dormagen site in Germnay.

The new coextrusion lines are scheduled for completion by the end of 2020 and will cover the increasing demand.

According to current planning, more than 50 new jobs will be created.

Dr Klaus Schäfer, Covestro’s Board Member for Production and Technology, said: “With this capacity expansion, we are strengthening the Dormagen site as a competence centre for speciality films.”

“At the same time, we are investing in promising technologies and applications.”

“Michael Friede, Global Head of the Coating Adhesives and Specialties sections at Covestro, said: “This investment underscores our strategic focus on such growth businesses.”

“At the same time, the worldwide capacity increases are an increases an expression if our proximity to customers and our increased efficiency in the major regions.”