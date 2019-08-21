Covestro films OEKO-TEX certified

Several of Covestro’s Platilon TPU films have been certified with Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, confirming their high level of product safety for consumers.

The films have been awarded certification for Product Class 1, which applies to articles with direct skin contact for infants and young children, meaning they are associated with the highest demands placed on the skin-compatibility of the products.

Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX is a globally uniform, independent testing and certification system for textile raw materials, intermediate, and end products at all stages of processing.

The test criteria and limit values often go far beyond national and international specifications, and the certification guarantees high and effective products safety.