Covestro helps supply robust TPU mobile phone cases

The GTB Global Trade Berlin has developed a new series of cases, for the Apple iPhone products XS, XS Max and XR with the help of Covestro.

The use of a particularly robust material, a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) from Covestro, with elastic and rigid components offers high impact and abrasion resistance, to protect the device.

Available in various designs and finishes, the cases have good shock absorption of the outer case shell due to the TPU plastic and is also scratch and slip resistance.

Small air cushions provide additional protection by distributing the impact energy onto the case to protect the interior of the device.

Covestro operates regional organisations in Asia, North America and Europe. Four of the six production sites are in Asia, where the material for the smartphone cases is also produced there.

Ulf Wentzien, Global Head of Industrial Marketing for the Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties segment at Covestro, said: "This positioning allows us to serve our customers efficiently and flexibly around the world.This lets us, for instance, adapt well to the rapidly changing requirements of the electronics industry in Asia and aids in making the necessary decisions.”