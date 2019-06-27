Covestro launches new online Solution Center

Covestro has launched its new Covestro Innovation Center, an online space where more than 2000 Covestro products can be accessed through an intelligent search.

Customers can filter by product characteristics or application areas and compare products side by side, as well as application examples.

This helps innovation managers, designers, developers, and purchasers to find what they are looking for even faster.

The new website, www.solutions.covestro.com, is strictly focused on the needs of the customers and supports them in all phases, from the initial idea to ordering the product.

In the Covestro Solution Center, customer can see all product features and examples of applications, download data sheets, compare products, make service requests, inquire sample, find the right contacts, and also contact Covestro directly.

Karsten Malsch, Programme Manager of Digital Customer Journey at Covestro, said: “Our vision is to create a modern and seamless experience across all digital interfaces. The Solution Center is our main anchor. Now it’s time to get the customers on our website.”