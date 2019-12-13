Covestro looks forward to promote data science with annual hackathon

Covestro has hosted the first international data science hackathon, with the winners coming from RWTH Aachen University.

The winners created a model for an improved production process based on machine learning.

The winners received the award at the Chemalytix conference, which was attended by leading experts from established companies, start-ups, and universities.

Sucheta Govil, Chief Commercial Officer of Covestro, said: “We have not yet exploited the full potential of these new technologies. We must continue to develop the interaction between humans and artificial intelligence for our industry and ensure data and intellectual property remains secure.”

“If we are to remain successful in the long-term, we must tackle this challenge now. Only by working together can we find the answer. That’s why cooperating with leading partners in industry as well as with customers is so important.”