Covestro offers thermally conductive PC to boost LED recyclability

Eneref Institute, a research and advocacy organisation for sustainable development has released a report that advocates for the use of polycarbonate for heat sinks in LED luminaires.

According to the report, titled “Employing Polycarbonate Components to Design Sustainable Luminaires,”, thermoplastic heat sinks are a more environmentally friendly option as the energy needed to recycle thermoplastics is one-fourth that of aluminium.

Thermally conductive (TC) polycarbonates, like those from Covestro, can replace aluminium in heat sinks, providing just such a replacement option.

As a thermoplastic material, polycarbonate requires less energy for shipping and utilises a drilling process that is less destructive to the environment than mining for aluminium.

Additionally, polycarbonate can be economically recycled into secondary, post-industry applications.

“With a reduced complexity through integration of functionalities, Makrolon TC polycarbonates offer a competitive, sustainable edge over other material solutions,” said Antti Ake, global head of LED lighting – Polycarbonates, Covestro.

Eneref is not advocating for the use of polymers, like plastic bags or bottles, which should be recycled but more often end up as unrecycled waste, according to Seth Warren Rose, founding director, Eneref Institute. “Instead, we are advocating for the use of polymers as fully reclaimable, reusable and recyclable products.”