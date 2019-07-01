Covestro co-organised international conference in Germany

Scientists from all over the world gathered in Aachen, Germany to see the potential of carbon dioxide as a new raw material and substitute for crude oil.

The Five-day meeting co-organised by Covestro discussed how CO 2 can make the chemical industry less dependent on oil.

Carbon dioxide from industrial exhaust gases and even from the atmosphere can be used to produce high-quality chemicals, plastics or fuels. This could be used to create a closed carbon cycle in the long term as a central element of a circular economy.

One particular focus of the conference was the coupling of carbon dioxide and electricity from renewable energy sources. Through this process, fuels and important chemical building blocks such as methanol, formaldehyde or formic acid can be produced in a particularly sustainable manner.

“The ‘decarbonization' of energy generation by wind and solar plants with the help of the greenhouse gas CO 2 can contribute to the 'defossilization' of the chemical industry,” explained Professor Leitner.

“We are delighted that numerous creative ideas for the use of CO 2 have already resulted in innovative products and processes that are being marketed by large industrial companies as well as agile start-ups. These are promising steps to make chemistry even more sustainable,” said Walter Leitner, Professor at RWTH Aachen University and Director at the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Energy Conversion and one of the ICCDU Chairmen.