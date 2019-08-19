Covestro partners with industry and university in research project to find long-lasting erosion protection for rotor blades

A consortium managed by the Technical University of Denmark is carrying out a research project to investigate erosion mechanisms and develop new coatings to permanently protect rotor blades, and has appointed Covestro as a key raw materials partner for the project.

The DURALEDGE project also aims to develop calculation models to predict edge protection, with leading global manufacturers of wind energy systems and coatings being involved.

× Expand Michael Rosskothen - Fotolia

One goal in developing future rotor blades is to increase the peak speed at the ends of the blades.

The aim is an increase to over 90 metres per second, to improve the performance of wind energy system, which also lower electricity generation costs for converting wind energy into electrical energy.

Matthias Wintermantel, Head of Market and Business Development Infrastructure Coatings at Covestro, said: “We are working at high speed to develop a raw material for a specialised and robust paint system.”

“It will significantly increase the service life of rotor blades, while also reducing maintenance expenses and associated costs. This lets us help make sustainable energy production using wind power even more economical.”