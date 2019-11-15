Covestro provides Signify with polycarbonate for 3D printed luminaires

Covestro is providing Signify, a world leader in lighting, with polycarbonate for its capabilities for 3D printing.

Signify is expanding its printing capabilities in the Netherlands and plans to establish new facilities in the USA, India, and Indonesia.

The company has perfected 3D printing as a highly flexible and more sustainable form of manufacturing luminaires.

Signify chose polycarbonate from Covestro as it fulfils customer requirements like high impact and resistance, design freedom, transparency, and flame-retardance, which allows luminaires to be quickly designed and tailored to customers’ exact needs.

It is also 100 per cent recyclable, which helps support the move towards a circular economy.

Coen Liedenbaum, Venture Manager for 3D Printing at Signify, said: “We are the first lighting manufacturer to produce 3D printed luminaires on an industrial scale. This reinforces our position at the forefront of lighting and sustainable innovation.”

“Customers are able to bring their ideas to life in a matter of days rather than months, and printing also uses less energy.”

Patrick Rosso, Global Head of Additive Manufacturing at Covestro, said: “Covestro offers a comprehensive range of polymeric materials for all common 3D printing methods, including polycarbonate raw materials for this promising application.”

“By partnering with companies like Signify, we are pushing existing scale boundaries and supporting various industries along the value chain on their way to digital mass production.”