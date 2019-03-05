Covestro supports switch to water-based polyurethane coatings for wood and furniture

Covestro is to switch technologies to water-based PU coatings, as a new hardener makes it possible for the first time to formulate water-based, two-component wood coatings of the highest quality that have drying properties similar to solvent-based systems.

Covestro will present the Bayhydur quix 306-70 technology at the European Coatings Show 2019 in Nuremburg.

Dr Eva Tejada, wood coatings expert in the Coatings, Adhesives and Specialities segment at Covestro, said: “Water-based wood coatings that are based on the new hardener and selected polyol components achieve a sand dry after just 35 minutes, and therefore must no longer be protected from dust. In less than two hours, T4 drying time is achieved, meaning the film is fully dried.”

This shows a reduction of the drying time by up to 60 per cent over standard water-based PU system, and the pot-life is also unaffected.

Water-based wood coatings based on Bayhydur quix 306-70 have similar chemical-resistance properties to solvent-based systems in the same quality category, and extensive comparison, in which coffee, red wine, mustard, ethanol or water came into contact, is proof of this.

In terms of appearance, no compromises must be made either, as water-based clear coatings with the new hardener shine just as much as mainstream solvent-based PU wood coatings.