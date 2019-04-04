Covestro has received the highest score of gold in an international rating for its sustainability efforts.

In the latest survey by ratings agency EcoVadis, Covestro improved significantly and is now in the top one percent among the 50,000 companies reviewed.

Covestro was above the average score of 44.6 points, with 80 out of 100 points.

The company believes increasing the score again by seven points is due, among other things, to the efforts made to further improve working conditions, to achieve the best possible balance between private life and work.

× Expand Covestro Covestro holt erneut „Gold” in internationalem Rating ------------------------------Covestro takes gold again in international rating

Endeavors devoted to environmental protection and the high level of sustainable measures implemented in procurement were also commended.

The assessment also considers ethical conduct and respect for human rights in the company.

Dr. Christian Haessler, Head of Sustainability at Covestro, said: “Sustainability in all areas is of central importance for Covestro, and EcoVadis reliably indicates where we stand here. We use the well-established rating system to uncover details about our strengths and weaknesses, and to see where we can maybe still improve.”

Covestro also has the same survey conducted for the sustainability performance of its suppliers. This is done as part of the “Together for Sustainability” initiative – a consortium of leading chemical companies with the goal of establishing a global standard for sustainable supply chains in the industry.