Covestro to exhibit at Formnext for the first time

Covestro will be exhibiting at Formnext 2019 in Frankfurt for the first time later this month.

At Formnext, Covestro will introduce a new brand for its 3D printing program, which offers customers added value by using customised materials in industrial production.

Covestro also operates its own 3D printing laboratories in Leverkusen, Shanghai and Pittsburgh to support its customers in the key regions.

There, the company works hand-in-hand with them to develop material solutions and test them in practice.

"We have extensive expertise in processing materials using standard 3D printing techniques," says Patrick Rosso, Global Head of Additive Manufacturing at Covestro.

"With our innovative developments, we are positioning ourselves not only as a problem solver, but also as a reliable partner for the supply of larger quantities and for upscaling production processes.”