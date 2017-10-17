Covestro win PlasticsEurope prize for innovation

Covestro has won the European Plastics Innovation Award for a composite technology that opens the door to a sustainable future for lightweight products.

Based on continuous fibre-reinforced thermoplastics (CFRTP) in combination with a highly efficient production method, the composite ‘A-Cover’ will be used in the next-generation of laptops.

Michael Schmidt, co-leader of the Thermoplastic Composites department at Covestro, said: “Winning this prize confirms that we have truly pushed the boundaries with our CFRTPs, in order to meet the needs of tomorrow. These composites are ideally suited for producing thinner, lighter and yet more robust parts for IT devices.”

Using a “single mould manufacturing” concept, Covestro combines the three conventional steps of preheating, thermoforming and functional integration into a single process. The results are twofold: substantially lower costs and shorter cycle times.

The European Plastics Innovation Award is run by PlasticsEurope and the Society of Plastics Engineers.