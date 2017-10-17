CPS Flexible launches secure ‘grip-seal’ bags

CPS Flexible, based in Leicester, has released a high strength polythene grip seal bags to support the on-going growth of its security and mailing division.

Available plain or custom-printed in up to eight colours and in a range of sizes and designs for a wide variety of security and mailing applications, CPS Flexible’s grip seal bags are a fast and easy way to secure, seal and reseal products. A plastic fastening clicks shut and pulls open, which facilitates re-sealing.

CPS Flexible’s tear-resistant polythene grip seal bags can be produced in a range of thicknesses from 50 microns up to 90 microns, and supplied with additional features including carry handle, exterior pocket and bottom gusset.

Ray Franks, CPS Flexible’s Sales Director, said: “Investment in equipment to manufacture grip seals is one of the first in a series of exciting initiatives following the recent merger. Further reinforcing the synergies between the two businesses, introduction of these bags helps strengthen our existing portfolio of market-leading mailing and security products.”

CPS Flexible’s grip seal bags offer a strong and reliable re-sealable pack option and can be customised to suit individual requirements, as well as ensuring maximum brand impact.