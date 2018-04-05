Crackdown on litter louts with new Government fines

The Government has announced that the maximum on-the-spot fine for littering has almost doubled from £80 to £150 and local authorities can use these penalties against vehicle owners if it can be proven litter was thrown from their car.

The plastics industry has long endorsed a crackdown on littering and education about the importance of recycling as a way of preventing waste entering the environment. The BPF, amongst others, has championed UK-based anti-litter charities, including Hubbub.

Last year, local councils spent almost £700 million keeping the country’s streets clean, most of which was litter.

“These new fines will tackle antisocial behaviour by hitting litter louts in the pocket, whether it’s litter that is thrown from a vehicle or dropped in the street,” said Thérèse Coffey, Environment Minister.

“Littering is a scourge on our environment and we waste taxpayers’ money cleaning it up, funds which could be better spent in the community.”

Edmund King OBE, president of motoring organisation the AA, said: “There is no excuse for car litter louts. Tossing rubbish from vehicles spoils the environment, costs millions and puts road workers’ lives at risk when they have to clear up.”

The changes to penalties for littering have been imposed after the launch of England’s first Litter Strategy which took place in April 2017, showing nearly 9 out of 10 respondents were in favour of increasing fixed penalties for littering.

An extension to the landfill tax to cover unauthorised waste sites was also implemented by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) on the same day.

The announcement builds on a range of new measures to tackle waste including banning microbeads, proposals to extend the 5p plastic bag charge, and plans to introduce a deposit return scheme for drinks containers, building on the recent launch of the 25 Year Environment Plan.

Coffey added: “We want to be the first generation to leave our environment in a better state than we found it, and I encourage everyone to take responsibility for their litter and recycle more.”