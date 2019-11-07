Craemer Group invests £25 million in second British production facility

Leading plastics manufacturer Craemer Group has launched a facility for plastics injections moulding at Hortonwood West in Telford.

It is the Group’s second plastics facility in Telford for the production of wheelie bins, pallets, and storage and transport containers.

The Group is investing £25 million in the new site including large machinery to add new products to Craemer UK’s portfolio.

The new products includes a range of four-wheeled commercial waste bins and pallet boxes, which until recently could only be manufactured at Craemer’s German headquarters.

The expansion will create up to 70 new jobs at the Telford site.

Steve Poppitt, Managing Director of Craemer UK, said: “Since the launch of our first Telford plant at Hortonwood in 2006, Craemer UK has grown significantly with turnover surging from five million in 2006, to £27.8 million in 2018.”

“After expanding the premises to a total of 3.6 hectares in 2013, we had reached our limits and needed to find an area for expansion as close as possible.”

“The expansion has already generated over 30 new jobs at Telford as a direct result of Ste B development and there will be more by the end of the year.”

“In addition to creating new jobs and to further supporting the local economy, the launch of this second Craemer Telford site also emphasises the Germany-based Craemer Group’s ongoing commitment to its UK manufacturing arm.”

“We are confident that the investment in the new Telford facility and in new machinery will further strengthen Craemer’s position in the domestic, European, and global markets for many years to come.”